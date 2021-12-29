Services affected by New Year's holiday

City garbage and recycling

Residential and commercial trash and recycling collection services will not change due to the holidays. For information, call Environmental Services at 791-3171 or go to www.tucsonaz.gov/esd

The Los Reales Landfill will be closed Saturday. For landfill information, call 791-5151.

County garbage and recycling

All county landfills and transfer stations will be closed Saturday. This includes the Ajo landfill, and the Ryan Airfield, Catalina and Sahuarita transfer stations. For information, call 623-7300. For recycling or waste collection in Pima County, call your company to confirm the holiday schedule. Waste Management’s Friday services will not be delayed.

Other services

City, county, state and federal offices will be closed Friday in observance of New Year’s Day.

Bus transportation