Settlement provides early voting site on Pascua Yaqui reservation

The Pascua Yaqui Tribe reached a settlement with the Pima County Recorder’s Office that will establish an early voting site on the reservation through December 2024.

The agreement was reached Aug. 12 stemming from a lawsuit about a controversial decision in 2018 by then-Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez to remove an in-person early voting location on the reservation because of low use by voters.

“The right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy, and it is just as important in Arizona Indian Country and the Pascua Yaqui Reservation as it is in Pima County,” said tribal Chairman Peter S. Yucupicio. The chairman also thanked current Recorder Gabriella Cázares-Kelly “for agreeing to settle this matter, with the aim to work cooperatively with the tribe and ensure that tribal members have an equal opportunity to vote,” Yucupicio said at a news conference Monday.

The tribe, represented by Campaign Legal Center, Osborn Maledon, and the Indian Law Center at Arizona State University, sued Rodriguez in 2020 in Tucson federal court alleging violation of the Voting Rights Act, depriving tribal residents of their right to vote under the first and 14th amendments of the U.S. Constitution.