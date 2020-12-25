Skilled nursing homes in line to start getting COVID-19 vaccines Monday

Pam Haskell, owner of El Rancho Encanto Assisted Living in Tucson, said her senior care facility residents and staff are “enthusiastically waiting for a response” when the clinic will begin. She said she will get word from county officials.

Permission forms from residents and employees have been sent to the pharmacies, said Haskell. She said there has been discussion among care home owners who have staff who do not want to take the vaccine because of fear of side effects and the competency of the vaccine. “We cannot force an employee to take the vaccine, but owners can make it a condition of employment,” said Haskell.

“I talked to my staff and sent them information about minimal side effects. I have spent countless hours in consultation with doctors and the CDC,” Haskell said. “You cannot get the virus from the vaccine. It is approximately 95% effective in keeping you from getting the virus. For the very few that have contracted the virus at some point after vaccination, they experienced a very mild form and not a life threatening, dangerous case. I want all my staff vaccinated because it is critically important to protect the health of my residents. I hear other care homes are doing the same,” Haskell said.

On the other hand, “many are excited about the vaccine coming” said Haskell. “It will be the first time we can breathe in a long time. This has just been so all oppressive. I see a light at the end of the tunnel. I am waiting for that tunnel gate to open.”

Contact reporter Carmen Duarte at cduarte@tucson.com or 573-4104. On Twitter: @cduartestar

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.