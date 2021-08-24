Soldier from Douglas killed in Korean War accounted for nearly 70 years later

Army Sgt. 1st Class Frank G. Vejar was 19 years old when he was killed in the Korean War. The Douglas, Arizona, soldier was accounted for nearly 70 years later.

Vejar's remains will be returned to Douglas for burial, Department of Defense officials said Tuesday. The date has yet to be determined.

The soldier's remains were accounted for April 14, 2020, but his family only recently received its full briefing on his identification, officials said.

His relatives could not be reached for comment.

On Nov. 30, 1950, Vejar was a member of Heavy Mortar Company, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. The teen-ager was reported missing in action when his unit was attacked by Chinese Communist forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, he was not recovered at the time, and he was not identified among remains returned to the U.S. immediately after the war, officials said.