Some Tucsonans report being billed for free COVID-19 vaccines

Coronavirus vaccines are supposed to be free, but that hasn't stopped two major Tucson medical providers from sending out requests for money.

Some of the thousands vaccinated at Banner Health sites in Tucson were wrongly billed, while thousands more who received shots at Tucson Medical Center were solicited for donations after TMC shared their contact information with the hospital's fundraising branch, the Arizona Daily Star has learned.

Tucsonan Robin Tricoles said she recently reported Banner to a government hotline after receiving a $71 bill for COVID vaccine "administration fee" — a fee specifically prohibited by a federal agreement all health-care providers must sign when they register to distribute the vaccines.

Tricoles, 60, a science writer for Arizona State University, said the bill arrived two months after her final vaccination at Banner-University Medical Center South on East Ajo Way.

"I started to pay it, then I thought 'Hey wait a minute, isn't it supposed to be free?'" she recalled. "I wonder how many people ended up paying because they didn't know any better."