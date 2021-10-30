Spike in local virus case counts confuses Tucson health experts

COVID-19 may be getting worse in Arizona and Pima County, but recent data hiccups have made it difficult for health experts to know for sure.

"I think there is reason to be concerned that we are in the midst of a change from generally improving conditions to generally worsening conditions, but this change isn't happening all that quickly so there will be time to figure it out for sure in the next week or two," said Dr. Joe Gerald, an associate professor with the University of Arizona’s College of Public Health.

After weeks of plateauing, COVID-19 case counts in Pima County spiked 42% the week of Oct. 17-23 to nearly 2,400 cases.

"We're still trying to get to the bottom of it. So at this time I can't tell you what's causing that," said Dr. Francisco Garcia, the county’s chief medical officer.

He hopes that the spike is the result of data-reporting abnormalities. State health officials did disclose such abnormalities earlier in the week on Monday, Oct. 25.

They said fewer cases than expected would likely be reported this past Monday and Tuesday and more cases would be likely get reported later in the week on Wednesday and Thursday.