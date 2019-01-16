The time is almost here, Tucson.
Reid Park Zoo's newest critters — itty-bitty squirrel monkeys — have made their Tucson debut. And in a few months, the public will be able to gawk at how cute they are.
Did we mention the tiny monkeys only weigh between one and two pounds?
Three female monkeys and one male are currently getting acclimated in the zoo's health center, according to a press release from the zoo. Zoo officials are also waiting for the monkeys' permanent habitat — appropriately named the Temple of Tiny Monkeys — to be complete.
A former snack bar in the zoo's South America area is being transformed into the monkeys' future habitat. It'll have an ancient ruin theme and will include an indoor space with both heating and cooling, a small water feature and an outdoor space with large trees for the monkeys.
There will also be a throne for visitors to take photos on.
Zoo officials think the habitat will be finished and prepared to fit the needs of the monkeys this spring. It's estimated that the exhibit will officially open to the public in March.
The new exhibit is part of a ballot initiative that increased the city's sales tax by one-tenth of 1 percent for the next 10 years.
And if you're hoping to get to know the monkeys: They're named Sparkle, 4; Glitter, 3; Dazzle, 2; and Parker, 1. Zoo officials say they've all been very vocal.
Parker hasn't yet met the other three, but officials say he'll meet them soon.