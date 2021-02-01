STARTING TODAY: Tucson will eliminate glass from list of items accepted in curbside recycling program

As part of the program’s citywide implementation, the Ward 6 office will now be one of 22 city-owned facilities to have glass-only collection bins where residents and businesses can drop off glass. The city will also partner with recycling customers that are considered “high glass generators,” which might include bars, hotels and event services.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero acknowledged that the plan was a good step toward achieving the city’s environmental goals, but cautioned that it would take some time to get right.

“I think that we’re going to have to constantly evaluate the data that we receive to ensure that these programs are successful,” Romero said. “One of my concerns is how do we get the community to comply with moving glass from the blue barrel, putting that glass aside and then taking that extra step to take it to a collection site.”

Romero suggested offering some type of incentive for residents who consistently bring in glass and also holding “habitual contaminators” accountable if they continue to put glass in their blue bin.

To help with this concept, De La Torre said they are consulting with a third party organization to complete an audit of the city’s recycling contamination and how they can better educate the community.