 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glass is no longer accepted in Tucson's blue bins. Here's where you can drop it off
alert top story

Glass is no longer accepted in Tucson's blue bins. Here's where you can drop it off

Tucson glass drop-off locations

  • Updated
Republic Services Recycling Center

Financial losses in the city of Tucson’s recycling program are escalating sharply. As a result, officials say they might start sending glass and paper to the landfill.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star 2018/

Starting today, Feb. 1, glass will no longer be accepted in residential and commercial blue bins in Tucson. 

The Tucson City Council voted in November to remove glass from its curbside recycling program, marking the beginning of a communitywide glass reuse plan that will reduce the city’s environmental footprint. 

Instead, glass can be dropped off at these drop-off sites around the city:

  • Ward 6 Council Office - 3202 E. 1st Street
  • Ward 4 Council Office - 8123 E. Poinciana Drive
  • Quincie Douglas Center - 1575 E. 36th Street
  • Mission Manor Park - 5900 S. 12th Avenue
  • Todd Harris Sports Complex - 2400 S. Craycroft Road
  • Ft. Lowell Park - 2998 N. Craycroft Road
  • Armory Senior Center - 220 S. 5th Avenue
  • Westside Police Substation - 1310 W. Miracle Mile
  • Santa Rosa Center - 1080 S. 10th Avenue
  • El Rio Center - 1390 W. Speedway Blvd.
  • Eastside Police Substation - 9670 E. Golf Links Road
  • Archer Center - 1665 S. La Cholla Blvd.
  • El Pueblo Center - 101 W. Irvington Road
  • Purple Heart Park - 9800 E. Rita Road
  • Udall Center - 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road
  • Mansfield Park - 2000 N. 4th Avenue
  • Ward 5 Council Office - 4300 S. Park Avenue
  • Patrick K. Hardesty Center - 1100 S. Alvernon Way
  • Los Reales Landfill - 5300 E. Los Reales Road
  • Tucson Fire Department, Station 15 - 1925 S. San Antonio Drive
  • Eastside City Hall - 7575 E. Speedway Blvd. 

Glass bottles and jars dropped off at the above locations should be empty, clean and dry with lids and caps removed. Beginning today, the blue barrel program will accept plastic bottles, jugs and containers, paper, cardboard and aluminum/steel cans.

Find more information on the City of Tucson's website.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tucson Dragway takes viral Hot Wheels showdown to Pima Air and Space Museum

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News