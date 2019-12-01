1. Who is Echols Avenue, an alley north of downtown, named for?
A. John Echols, Tucson’s first mayor
B. Ed Echols, a Pima County sheriff
C. Samantha Echols, a former University of Arizona softball star
2. Cloud Road on the east side of Tucson is named for Joseph L. Cloud, owner of the Modern Grocery Co.
A. True
B. False
3. Where does Runway Drive near Interstate 10 get its name from?
A. An airport that used to exist there
B. This road was originally a test track for Sun Tran buses
C. None of the above
4. Which Tucson developer named the street names at Rancho Sin Vacas (Without Cows)such as Calle Sin Envidia (Street Without Envy) and Calle Sin Desengano (Street Without Disappointment)?
A. John Wesley Miller
B. Tom Doucette
C. Kelley Rollings
5. In most of Arizona, including Pima County, Interstate 10 is also known as?
A. Hugo O’ Conor Memorial Highway
B. Pearl Harbor Memorial Highway
C. Wildcat Memorial Highway
6. Albro Boulevard on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is named for Ames S. Albro Sr., who was in command of construction of the base in 1941.
What was his nickname?
A. “Buckshot”
B. “Shorty”
C. “Stonebreaker”
7. What was the original name of Main Avenue located downtown?
A. Rothschild Road
B. Camino Real (Royal Road.
C. Calle De La Alegria (Happiness Street.
8. The Hugh Norris Trail, in the Tucson Mountains, is named in honor of who?
A. The trail was originally named the David Hugh Trail, for a Pima County supervisor, and then renamed the Maxine Casey Norris Trail.
After the Hugh family protested the name change it was decided the name would be the Hugh Norris Trail.
B. Hugh Norris, the chief of Indian Police on the Tohono O’odham Nation for many years.
C. Hugh Norris, a botanist who studied plant life in the Tucson Mountains for many years. He also authored eight books on the subject.
Answers: 1: B, 2:A, 3:A, 4:C, 5: B, 6:A, 7:B, 8:B