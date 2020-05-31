Street Smarts: Rancher Kinnison created reservoir that became Tucson's Lakeside

Joanna recalls: “I only saw grandpa once a year, after he moved back to Texas. Around Christmas time, every year he brought a gunny sack of pecans for us. To keep us kids entertained, he would often walk on his hands and wiggle his ears but not at the same time.”

Today, Kinnison’s name lives on in Tucson through the relatively new street name Kinnison Wash Loop, as well as on the Kinnison Wash itself.

Note: Kinnison’s name has appeared in the newspaper several times since his death as “Hallan”, but according to his granddaughter Joanna, his name was “Hallah.”

Special thanks to the staff at the Family History Center, 500 S. Langley Ave, for research assistance.

