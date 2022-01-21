A fifth Amazon site is coming to the Tucson area

The Tucson-area's fifth Amazon site is being developed on the city's southeast side.

Amazon.com bought 51 acres of vacant land adjacent to its massive fulfillment center on Kolb Road, near Valencia Road, for $7.4 million, according to documents from the Pima County Recorder's Office. The site will be used for a distribution center.

Since opening its 1.2 million-square-foot fulfillment center at the Port of Tucson in 2018, Amazon has added a delivery station on the west side, on Silverlake Road and Interstate 10, and another is under construction in Marana, at Silverbell and Ina roads. The online retailer also added a sorting station for air cargo near the airport, at Alvernon Way and Corona Road.

Distribution centers are where packages are sorted by ZIP code for delivery and are usually around 120,000 square feet in size.

“Our growth in Tucson is an example of Amazon’s customer focus, while providing jobs and career opportunities in the community,” said Zoe Richmond, a spokeswoman for Amazon. “Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $16 billion in Arizona with 32,000 full- and part-time employees throughout the state.”