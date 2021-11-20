A Tucson record label is releasing some of Janis Joplin's earliest recordings

After the successful launch of St. John’s album, Purdy was approached to put out the Waller Creek release. The reel-to-reel tapes, recorded by a friend of the group, had been sitting in boxes under the stairs in the California home of St. John and his wife Toby St. John for years.

“Powell loved Janis,” Toby St. John said in a recent phone interview. “He and Janis were close friends. It felt great to me that we were able to do something with the tapes. I know he was glad that this was happening, too.”

The project, which is being released only on vinyl and features 14 pages of interviews compiled in the liner notes by music historian and producer Bill Bentley, was not without its headaches.

Purdy had to work through publishing agreements, photo rights and had to make sure the Joplin estate was onboard with every little detail.

The pandemic’s arrival brought production to a standstill. “The Waller Creek Boys” would have been out a year ago had it not been for COVID, Purdy said.