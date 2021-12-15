An international sports bar is coming to Tucson's Sunshine Mile

A popular Ethiopian restaurant on Broadway will reopen next year with a bigger footprint.

Zemam's has received the financial backing of the Rio Nuevo board to add an international sports bar at its location, 2731 E. Broadway, near Country Club Road.

The 28-year-old restaurant is temporarily closed during the widening of Broadway but owner Amanuel Gebremariam plans to reopen next year with the added amenity.

He said the new bar will televise sporting events that are hard to find in Tucson area bars, such as soccer, rugby and cricket.

"There are lots of soccer fans from children to adults in Tucson," Gebremariam said.

Big events such as the Super Bowl and Final Four will be televised, but Z Street will primarily air nontraditional sports.

"We want to fill in that missing part," he said.

The Rio Nuevo board voted unanimously to provide the restaurant with $500,000 for the addition because it is located within the district's boundaries and Rio Nuevo will benefit from increased sales tax.