Tucson's Dillinger Brewing Company to open taproom near North Fourth

The vacant restaurant space at 402 East Ninth St., most recently home to cocktail bar The Libertine, will soon have new tenants.

Owners of Dillinger Brewing Company have signed a lease for the spot, located in the old Coronado Hotel building, with plans on turning it into a second taproom for its 3-year-old brewery on North Oracle Road.

At just under 2,000 square feet, the new Dillinger space will seat about 20 inside with an outdoor patio catching all the action along East Ninth and North Fourth Avenue.

“We want to put high-top seating that will run along the edge of Fourth,” Dillinger co-owner Eric Sipe said. “Patrons can sit there, have a beer, and experience one of the most prime people-watching spots in the city.”

Sipe said they had been looking for a second location for about a year.

When the Coronado space opened up, they felt comfortable jumping in, despite the pandemic.

Sipe said Dillinger survived the COVID-19 shutdown "better than expected," thanks in part to daily video vignettes, where the brewery staff acted out quirky scenes on YouTube to promote the business.

The team made 77 videos in all.