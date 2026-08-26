"We want to stress the importance of the safety and well-being of our tribal citizens. We encourage all Tohono O'odham on both sides of the border to remain vigilant and prioritize their personal safety," the post said. "We support tribal members who choose to exercise their first amendment rights of free speech and the right to peacefully protest."

The Nation has also received messages of solidarity from supporters within and outside of Arizona, Chairman Jose told the Star Wednesday afternoon.

"Regardless of race, color and creed, we’ve been getting calls about standing with the Tohono O’odham Nation," Jose said in an interview. "This has been our land, this has been our home since time immemorial, and the destruction that will be caused, you couldn’t even put a dollar value on it to us."

The Nation is preparing to ensure that everyone remains safe if larger protests occur as construction work increases, he said. So far, CBP has only undertaken preliminary survey work, which CBP said would be completed by Sept. 4, Jose said.

"But I think once we see machinery start to roll in, I believe it's going to escalate on both sides," he said. "They’re gonna escalate in moving dirt, destroying the land, and so will the people."

Jose told the Star in April that the federal government's efforts to build not just one, but two border walls through the tribe's ancestral lands, which stretch into Mexico, were a "betrayal" of the tribe's trust, after decades of collaboration between the Nation and U.S. authorities on border security.