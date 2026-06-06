First came Anderson's leap of faith, similar to that made by dozens if not hundreds of people over the years. His experience matches in many ways the stories of other former members told to the Star and reported in court documents and published accounts.

"I, through a very difficult spiritual process and intellectual process, decided that I needed to go see for myself if this place was what it claimed to be," Anderson said in interviews. "And what it claims to be is Divine Administration."

That is, it is the Earthly hub of the present and future world government, when the End Times come, Jesus returns to Earth, and judgment is delivered.

"They have their own version of that, and they claim they have a very special role in that they are the humans who are actually appointed by Celestial Overcontrol to be the leaders of the planet in human form," Anderson said.

'When you join, you join whole'

Anderson, now 42, made the leap of his own free will, he acknowledges, despite the sacrifices spelled out in the Cosmic Family books and during the six-month period in which initiates decide whether to commit.

"Whether that happens right away to some people, or whether that happens over time, the group basically separates you from your family and separates you from any financial assets," Anderson said. "When you join, you join whole, all-in."

He made the leap into what he came to see as a demanding but rewarding new life. The day would begin at 5:30 a.m. for those who made breakfast, 6 a.m. if it was a day when group gardening was required, or 6:30 a.m. to eat breakfast.