In her January report, court-appointed advisor Owen steered away from judging the GCCA's beliefs. But she concluded, "The Global Community Communications Alliance (“GCCA”) is a closed-campus, high-control religious community."

"The community’s authority structure is strict, hierarchical, high control, and authoritative," Owen wrote. "Members are not permitted to disobey directives from members of higher status, especially GCCA’s leaders, nor voice opinions that conflict with the view of the community leaders’ or any higher-status GCCA member."

Her report came out in the divorce of Daniel Steinhardt, who is a member of the GCCA, from his wife Amanda, who has left the group. In the case, which has been transferred from Santa Cruz County to Pima County courts, they are disputing child-rearing arrangements, and Amanda Steinhardt's side has described the community as a poor environment for raising children.

Although the GCCA is not formally a party to the case, it has at times intervened and had lawyers present. Daniel Steinhardt's side has objected repeatedly to Owen's participation in the case to her final report, which was filed Jan. 5, and which they had sealed weeks later.

The lawsuits by the two Jane Does, each filed by Tucson attorney Thea Gilbert, have put additional pressure on the group. They describe much the same authoritarian and exploitative dynamics that Owen did, but also give first-person accounts of suffering sexual abuse by three different men or boys and reporting it to the GCCA's leadership.