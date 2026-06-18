"Members of this community contribute their skills and labor to enterprises that sustain the community they have freely chosen."

2. Hospice makes big profits

Soulistic Hospice, which is run by the Global Community Communications Alliance, began in 2008. It has grown to become a relatively large Tucson hospice, with about $12 million in revenue per year, almost all of it from Medicare, from 2021 through 2024, according to tax filings.

Each year the hospice gives million-dollar grants to the GCCA, the largest being $5.3 million in 2022. From 2010 through 2024, the hospice granted GCCA almost $35 million total, which amounts to an approximately 34 percent profit margin over that period.

As of 2023, the national average margin for all hospices was 8%, and for nonprofit hospices like Soulistic was negative: -1.3%.

Some former members attribute that profitability in part to the fact that around one third of the hospice's employees have been GCCA members, who are unpaid.

3. Members give up possessions, connections

The terms of joining the group, originally called the Aquarian Concepts Community, changed in the mid-1990s, former members said. That's when it became a requirement of joining the group that members give up all their possessions and money.

Former member Dan Lilly said he and his family were already living in the community when the change happened. They sold a Wyoming property worth $150,000 at that time and donated the proceeds to the group.