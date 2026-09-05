Leonard loved every minute of it.

“I'm an adventure-oriented person, so, yeah, sign me up,” he said. “If you're asking who wants to volunteer, I'm the first one.”

During one such trip, while camped next to a glacial lake near Makalu, the world’s fifth tallest peak, Leonard heard rumbling from inside his tent. He peeked outside just in time to see an avalanche crashing down into the water where he had been floating in an inflatable kayak full of scientific equipment the day before.

On another trip, their small research team had to shelter at their campsite near Mount Everest during a cyclone-fueled blizzard, then wait for the ice to melt on the lake they were surveying so they could safely collect their data.

Those measurements were later used by others to engineer and build a small spillway that safely lowers the level of Lake Imja to relieve the pressure on its natural moraine dam, which perches high above a valley that’s home to about 100,000 people along a major tourist corridor leading to Everest.

“That was really meaningful work,” Leonard said.

Mountain man

He and Kargel have also conducted field-based investigations of two earlier disasters in Nepal, including a 2012 flood on the Seti River that killed 72 people.

“That was not too dissimilar from this recent event we just witnessed,” Leonard said. “Except, of course, in terms of size.”