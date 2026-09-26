UA spokespeople did not respond to the Star’s questions in the last week about the Folklore Preserve decisions, including what led UA to consider selling the property and what authority it would have to sell the donated property.

But Mike Rutherford, president of the AFP board, said it turns out there are no legal stipulations against the university selling it, much to the disappointment of the board members.

Cost concerns

Ellis said he’s “thrilled” with the UA’s offer to not sell the property immediately and to lease it to AFP for five more years. “I think it’s a sign that maybe the university is coming to their senses and wanting to cooperate with us in some manner, and I find it a very positive thing,” Ellis told the Star Friday.

But while he said it’s a good starting point, he also said he doesn’t think it’s fair that the UA will charge AFP to use a property that was donated for the Folklore Preserve in the first place.

“I’m not sure that we will be prepared to meet that offer, but that remains to be seen. I’m just anxious to see where this is going to lead. But no, I don’t think it’s fair,” Ellis said. “At least we’re talking. At least they have contacted us, because they’ve been very silent and have not contacted Mike (Rutherford). They were supposed to contact him quite a while ago on some financial statistics of the property and he’s not heard back from them. So, they’ve been kind of ignoring us, but it’s nice to see that they’re no longer ignoring us for now.”

Rutherford said he’ll consult with his board of directors on how to proceed on UA’s offer, at a meeting tentatively set for early October.