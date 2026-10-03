“To put that in some perspective, we have about 763 buildings, about 19.8 million square feet of space. We do have a presence in all 15 counties through our cooperative extension efforts, and so our expansion is quite large and there’s quite a bit of area to maintain,” Wright continued. “We also co-generate approximately 42% of our own power and also generate more than 90% of our own water on the main campus, so we have some large utility infrastructure as well, that is unique among universities. So, deferred maintenance is critically important.”

Wright said of the research facility modernization that the UA has quite a few older buildings that are research-focused and are in “significant need of renovation,” so the university can maintain its status as one of the premier research universities in the country.

And, he said, there are a number of classrooms on campus that are in need of audiovisual and technology improvements, so students can continue having a collaborative learning experience.

“The largest focus in this area is around security of our campus,” Wright added. “We’re looking at some exciting opportunities to better integrate some of our security and safety between our video management systems, our access control and keyless entry systems, and our real-time operations center. And so, there’s a unique opportunity here to invest in some of our security and safety infrastructure at the main campus.”

Additionally, the UA submitted its capital improvement plan — numerous “high-priority projects” for 2029 through 2031 — which include building construction and renewal costs totaling $183.5 million. This plan was submitted to ABOR last week and is yet to be approved.