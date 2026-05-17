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Two years ago this month, as U of A seniors prepared for graduation, a police crackdown occurred on campus that continues to reverberate as graduates don cap and gown this year.

In the climax of months of protests, students twice set up encampments on campus. Both times, police broke them up after then-UA President Robert Robbins ordered a "zero-tolerance" policy, amid arguments by Jewish students that the camps represented an antisemitic threat.

"It was definitely very intense," physics graduate student Max Thomas recalled this month. "We had set up camp around mid-afternoon and held it down well into the evening. There was a sentiment among the camp on that final night that maybe these nights have not gone as we want. We are going to stay until the end, whatever it comes to. Our moral posture is strong enough that we are not going to acquiesce to force."

"At a certain point the riot police came in pretty fiercely with less than lethal munitions. I’ve been hit with pepper balls. Then they came in with tear gas after we put up some resistance. I had never been hit with that before. It was excruciating. I wanted to stay behind and hold it down, but it was a physical reaction to run."