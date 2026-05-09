George had been having episodes of severe depression, a condition that had been present in his family tree and began striking him hard.

"Depression is cold and it's dark and it feels like something on top of me. Something literally on top of me," George said then. "I, four weeks ago, was catatonic. I remember sitting, and the sun rose and set and rose and set and rose and set and rose and set again while I stared."

Months later, he left the station for good and moved back to Tulsa to live with family members and try to recover.

"We all go through crap. I went through it on TV as a public figure — not fun," George said in an interview last month. "All those years, everything was great. I just had a major personal crisis at the end, and I needed to get through it, and I couldn't do it on the air."

It's a painful episode he doesn't like to relive. But leaving town and living with family was truly helpful, he said. So was getting therapy and medication. It took him eight different medications, but finally he found the one that has worked for him to prevent those terrifying plunges.

After a few years in Oklahoma, George moved to Houston, where he got his teacher certification and joined the faculty of an advanced public high school, East Early College High School, where students could take classes for both high school and college credit.

"They're really phenomenal. The kids all want to be there. Most of my students were first generation (immigrants), and they work their butts off because they knew what sacrifice their parents had gone through," George said.

'Tucson was home'