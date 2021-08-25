Banner hospitals having to provide care in halls, waiting rooms during patient surges

All this is part of a larger trend in COVID-19.

Bessel said most of the patients are in the 20- to 60-year-old range. That's in sharp contrast to early in the pandemic when it was seniors, those 65 and up, filling the beds, she said.

"We believe that this, of course, is directly related to the vaccination rates of those that are in that age group of 65-plus,'' she said, who were early priorities and have a vaccination rate that is "quite high.''

Among patients with COVID currently hospitalized at Banner, 96% are unvaccinated.

Bessel used that factor to urge others to roll up their sleeves.

Elective patients

and revenues

Last year, facing high occupancy rates at hospitals, Gov. Doug Ducey ordered the facilities to halt elective procedures to preserve bed space for patients with COVID and other ailments that required immediate care.

Ward said at the time that the hospitals agreed with Ducey's order.

"However, it is having dire financial consequences,'' she said then, as hospitals lost revenue from more lucrative procedures such as knee surgeries and hip replacements. "That's a lot of financial bleeding that's happening.''