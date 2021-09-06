Check out what these Tucson eateries are cooking up Sonoran Restaurant Week

On May 16, the pair opened The Barnyard Crafthouse & Eatery on one of three acres in the far reaches of the “49.”

That’s the name locals give the area, where East Tanque Verde Road meets North Tanque Verde Loop Road and the zip code is 85749. It’s also where Witthoft grew up at a time when “there was nothing out there for kids.”

He and Kertesz decided to change that, creating a sprawling yard with a cornhole court and a lifesize Jenga game and a barn with a big outdoor patio where kids are encouraged to play games, blow bubbles and draw on chalkboards. One section of the lawn is devoted to a garden, whose riches are incorporated into the scratch menu curated by award-winning former San Diego chef A.J. Mortazavi.

“Everything is crafted into our own style, modern American,” Mortazavi said. “We are doing all kinds of fares. There’s a little bit of Asian, there’s some Baja twist.”