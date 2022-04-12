 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chicago's popular Portillo's hot dog restaurant coming to Tucson

Portillo's is bringing its famous Chicago hot dog to Tucson at the old Claim Jumper's restaurant on East Broadway. It's expected to open later this year. 

 Courtesy Portillo's

A taste of Chicago is coming to midtown Tucson later this year when Portillo's, the hot dog and Italian beef restaurant beloved by Chicagoans, opens its first Old Pueblo location in the former Claim Jumper's space.

It will be the chain's sixth Arizona location since it opened its first in Scottsdale in 2012. The Phoenix area now has four locations including one in Glendale. A fifth is coming to Gilbert around the same time that the Tucson restaurant opens, Portillo's officials announced in a news release on Tuesday, April 12.

Portillo's is best known for its Chicago-style all-beef hot dogs that come in a steamed poppy-seed bun and dragged through the garden —  relish, celery salt, freshly chopped onions, sliced red ripe tomatoes, kosher pickle and sport peppers, with a smear of mustard — and its Italian beef sandwiches — slow-cooked, seasoned beef sliced thin and served on Turano French bread topped with housemade oven-roasted sweet peppers or hot giardiniera peppers.

Portillo's also serves charbroiled burgers, salads and their signature chocolate cake. 

Apparently, Portillo's chocolate cake is immensely popular. Tucson diners will find out why when the Chicago hot dog and burger restaurant opens later this year in midtown. 

The restaurant will take up the 7,800-square-foot building at 3761 E. Broadway that was home for 16 years to Claim Jumper, the California chain known for mammoth-sized meals and a towering six-layer chocolate cake.

Claim Jumper, which had a single Tucson location and several restaurants in Phoenix, now operates one Arizona location in Avondale. 

Portillo's officials said they will do an extensive build-out of the Broadway space to include a double drive-thru lane, seating inside for more than 180 diners and a Southwest diner theme.

The former Claim Jumper on East Broadway will become Portillo's, a Chicago-based restaurant.

Portillo's was born in 1963 in a $1,000 trailer where founder Dick Portillo sold classic Chicago hot dogs from what he dubbed "The Dog House." That small venture has since grown to 70-plus restaurants in nine states, company officials said. 

Company officials said the restaurant should open by the end of the year. 

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

