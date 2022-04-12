Chicago's popular Portillo's hot dog restaurant coming to Tucson

A taste of Chicago is coming to midtown Tucson later this year when Portillo's, the hot dog and Italian beef restaurant beloved by Chicagoans, opens its first Old Pueblo location in the former Claim Jumper's space.
It will be the chain's sixth Arizona location since it opened its first in Scottsdale in 2012. The Phoenix area now has four locations including one in Glendale. A fifth is coming to Gilbert around the same time that the Tucson restaurant opens, Portillo's officials announced in a news release on Tuesday, April 12.
Portillo's is best known for its Chicago-style all-beef hot dogs that come in a steamed poppy-seed bun and dragged through the garden — relish, celery salt, freshly chopped onions, sliced red ripe tomatoes, kosher pickle and sport peppers, with a smear of mustard — and its Italian beef sandwiches — slow-cooked, seasoned beef sliced thin and served on Turano French bread topped with housemade oven-roasted sweet peppers or hot giardiniera peppers.
Portillo's also serves charbroiled burgers, salads and their signature chocolate cake.
The restaurant will take up the 7,800-square-foot building at 3761 E. Broadway that was home for 16 years to Claim Jumper, the California chain known for mammoth-sized meals and a towering six-layer chocolate cake.
Claim Jumper, which had a single Tucson location and several restaurants in Phoenix, now operates one Arizona location in Avondale.
Portillo's officials said they will do an extensive build-out of the Broadway space to include a double drive-thru lane, seating inside for more than 180 diners and a Southwest diner theme.
Portillo's was born in 1963 in a $1,000 trailer where founder Dick Portillo sold classic Chicago hot dogs from what he dubbed "The Dog House." That small venture has since grown to 70-plus restaurants in nine states, company officials said.
Company officials said the restaurant should open by the end of the year.
Restaurants and bars that have opened in the Tucson area in 2022
Ren Bakery and Espresso Bar
4320 N. Campbell Ave., #43
520-389-8926
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Baked goods from muffins and danish to scones and cinnamon rolls that are used in Ren Coffeehouse nearby, and of course, espresso.
Tanna's Botannas
4426 S. Sixth Ave.
520-445-5875
Spicy candies and snacks are on the menu.
The Monica
40 E. Congress St.
520-645-1924
The Monica opened as an offshoot of El Charro Café. It is named for El Charro's founder Monica Flin and includes a market along with the restaurant.
Pacaws Wings & Things
6255 E. Golf Links Road
520-526-2857
facebook.com/pages/category/Food-Truck/Pacaws-Wings-Things-LLC-105721851726183/
Opened March 17.
Bata
35 E. Toole Ave.
Bata is owned by Tyler Fenton, who, with two siblings, also owns Reilly Craft Pizza and Drink. The menu will consist of foods touched by fire, whether being grilled, charred, flame dried or burned (on purpose).
Guadalajara Grille
5955 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
520-296-4221
This Mexican restaurant at 5955 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive is the third location for chef-owner Seth Holzman, which include Guadalajara Grill Mexican, 4901 E. Broadway, and Guadalajara Grill Fiesta, 750 N. Kolb Road. It has the same menu of classic Mexican food.
Cruda Mariscos & Oyster Bar
31 N. Scott Ave.
520-207-0589
Cruda is the newest in a slew of opulent, Mexican-influenced restaurants across Tucson. It was opened by Danny Cordova in the space left when his first downtown venture, La Chingada, moved into the former location of the now-closed restaurant Cafe Poca Cosa.
The Delta
135 S. Sixth Ave.
520-524-3400
The Delta officially opened on New Year’s Day. It is the downtown sister project of local favorite The Parish.
Tucsonans might recognize The Parish as a restaurant that transforms an Oro Valley strip mall into a shot of New Orleans. The Delta will feature the same Southern Hospitality it will be a bar with a grill menu instead of the Parish's gumbo.
Midtown Vegan Deli and Market
5071 E. Fifth St.
520-849-5553
Tanya Barnett started her deli and market out of a desire to make veganism more accessible — for meat eaters and die-hard vegans alike. She asked vegans what ingredients they needed to find and placed them on her first order.
BoSa Donuts
6872 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-526-2341
BoSa Donuts serves more than donuts and coffee. You can get lunch there with sandwiches and other drinks.
The Century Room at Hotel Congress
311 E. Congress St.
520-622-8848
hotelcongress.com/family/century-room
Tucson's only jazz club, The Century Room borderlands jazz club and mezcal tasting lounge, is in the former Copper Hall banquet space at at Hotel Congress.
Fullylove's
994 E. University Blvd.
520-534-7896
This lunch to late-night munchies spot has classic and vegan burgers and sandwiches and sides and a considerable dessert menu.
Ni Hao Tea
2800 N. Campbell Ave.
Ni Hao Tea, with this new location, serves Boba tea and smoothies.
Frida's Cafe
5526 E Grant Road
520-367-4711
Menu items are inspired by the famous painter couple, Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera.
Bun Dock Vietnamese Noodle
3225 N. Swan Road, Suite 111
520-274-7419
The restaurant specializes in Vietnamese Bún (Vermicelli Salad Bowls)
Squared Up Pizza
5870 E Broadway
520-519-2000
This pizza spot presents Sicilian pies like you get in New York. Their pies are in the traditional Sicilian square, with a thicker base and crunchy crust.
