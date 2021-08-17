Don't snooze on this news: Popular Tucson breakfast spot headed to Oro Valley

If eggs, bacon and a bloody mary sound appealing, a new spot in Oro Valley will soon be serving it up.

Snooze an A.M. Eatery will open its second local restaurant early next year at Oracle and Ina roads in the Two Oracle center.

The national chain leased 3,750 square feet from Larsen Baker, plus a large covered patio. The first location opened last year on Grant Road at Tucson Boulevard.

Aside from omelets and pancakes, Snooze serves sandwiches and burritos all meant to pair nicely with breakfast drinks that include mimosas, bloody marys, fruit margaritas and Irish coffees.

The midtown restaurant has been a hit with diners and lines of people are often seen outside the building waiting for a seat.

Snooze will join Commerce Bank, Barrio Queen, and LuxSpace Studios at the redeveloped center, Two Oracle.

Chip Thor, of Echelon Realty Advisors LLC, represented Snooze. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Melissa Lal and Isaac Figueroa and Rick Volk, of Volk Co.

