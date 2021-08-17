Don't snooze on this news: Popular Tucson breakfast spot headed to Oro Valley

If eggs, bacon and a bloody mary sound appealing, a new spot in Oro Valley will soon be serving it up.
Snooze an A.M. Eatery will open its second local restaurant early next year at Oracle and Ina roads in the Two Oracle center.
The national chain leased 3,750 square feet from Larsen Baker, plus a large covered patio. The first location opened last year on Grant Road at Tucson Boulevard.
Aside from omelets and pancakes, Snooze serves sandwiches and burritos all meant to pair nicely with breakfast drinks that include mimosas, bloody marys, fruit margaritas and Irish coffees.
The midtown restaurant has been a hit with diners and lines of people are often seen outside the building waiting for a seat.
Snooze will join Commerce Bank, Barrio Queen, and LuxSpace Studios at the redeveloped center, Two Oracle.
Chip Thor, of Echelon Realty Advisors LLC, represented Snooze. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its brokers Melissa Lal and Isaac Figueroa and Rick Volk, of Volk Co.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
Equilibrium Villas Vida Blue LLC bought the 24-unit Vida Nueva Apartments at 3525 N. Stone Ave. from Seajak Properties LP for $1.2 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.
1055 N Olsen LLC bought the 10-unit Olsen Apartments at 1055, 1065 and 1075 N. Olsen Ave. from RAS Enterprises LLC for $1 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Martinez, with Picor, represented the buyer.
Ganas Investments LLC bought a 6,000-square-foot showroom/office/warehouse property at 313 W. Sahuaro St. from the Michael D. Harris and Sandra D. Harris Living Trust for $575,000. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the seller and Patricia Hamilton, with Omni Homes International LLC, represented the buyer.
KS Classic Homes LLC leased 1,882 square feet of retail space at 11901 N. First Ave. from CTW-FVP LLC. Dave Hammack and Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, handled the lease.
Everything Hair LLC leased 1,427 square feet of retail space from Massapequa Associates LLC at 2480 N. Silverbell Road. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the landlord.
Blue Sky Doors and Hardware LLC leased 1,233 square feet of industrial space at Town Central Business Park, 4953 E. 29th St., from Presson Corp. Robert Glaser, Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.
Laser Concepts LLC, doing business as Laser Academy of Arizona, leased 1,200 square feet of retail space in Crossroads East Shopping Center, 4951 E. Grant Road, from Machado Hassett Family Irrevocable Trust. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the landlord.
Rialto Theatre Foundation leased 1,114 square feet of retail space, at 345 and 350 E. Congress St. from Tucson Plaza Centro LLC. Greg Furrier, with Picor, represented the landlord.
JN Ventures LLC, doing business as Bun Doc, leased 1,100 square feet at The Shops at Camp Lowell, 3225 N. Swan Road, for a Vietnamese street food restaurant. Dave Dutson, with NAI Horizon, represented the landlord and Jason Wong, with Crestline Properties, represented the tenant.
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com