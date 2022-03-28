Education funding revamp skips input from traditional public schools

PHOENIX — Republican lawmakers are pushing ahead with the first major revamp in four decades of how schools are funded despite the fact that the package was apparently put together without input from traditional public schools.

And that is causing some of them heartburn as they try to figure out who would be the winners and losers in the plan to put anywhere from $171 million to $215 million more into schools overall. But because not everyone would be eligible, there would be losers.

What is clear is that the measure was brought to lawmakers by charter school interests and taxpayer groups who have advocated for altering the formula to provide more funding for them.

And what also is clear is that every charter school in the state would get more money.

Some schools to get less

But SB 1269, introduced to the public for the first time Monday in the House Appropriations Committee, could result in about half of the more than 200 school districts actually with less money because of changes in what the state will and will not fund.