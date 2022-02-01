Fare-free transit could cost Tucson taxpayers up to $1M a month, save riders $40

Brian Flagg, a founding member of the Tucson Bus Riders Union, believes eliminating fares is worth the cost to city taxpayers. He said $40 in monthly savings, while relatively small, could make a significant difference to some of the city's poorest transit users.

"It's a matter of equity and what might not seem like a lot to some people is a big deal to other people who are struggling to survive," Flagg said. "Transportation to your job and other essential things is an absolute necessity. It's not a luxury, it's a necessity. It will really help people out. It's worth it."

Tucson’s pre-COVID transit fares were already inexpensive, however. The “low income” or economy rates for qualifying residents were the single lowest in the country, for example, and the city didn’t even collect enough fare money to cover its transit system costs.

But breaking even was never the goal, according to Councilman Steve Kozachik, who said the transit system was always more of a “social service” than a “revenue generator.” He added that money will always need to be pulled from the general fund to subsidize public transit; now it's just a question of "how much should be coming out of the general fund?”