Former Tucson fabric shop to be converted into a restaurant, thrift store

The site of a former fabric shop in midtown will be redeveloped as thrift shop and restaurant.

The SAS Fabric building on Speedway near Craycroft Road has been sold to EH Building Fund LLC and Smithurton Enterprises LLC for $1.4 million.

Nancy McClure, with CBRE, represented the buyer and Gordon Wagner and Ben Craney, with NAI Horizon, represented the seller.

The 27,591-square-foot building is on three parcels totaling 1.54 acres and will house a nonprofit thrift shop with ancillary services and a restaurant.

It was originally built in 1961 for a furniture store, Holiday House, and later was occupied by SAS Fabrics.

“This property was the right location for the buyer and is slated to have many upgrades prior to the businesses opening,” McClure said.

Details on the nonprofit and the restaurant have not yet been made public.

SAS Fabrics, known for its wide selection of fabrics ranging from quilts to wedding gowns, closed its door in early 2020.

Other recent commercial transactions include: