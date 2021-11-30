Former Tucson fabric shop to be converted into a restaurant, thrift store

The site of a former fabric shop in midtown will be redeveloped as thrift shop and restaurant.
The SAS Fabric building on Speedway near Craycroft Road has been sold to EH Building Fund LLC and Smithurton Enterprises LLC for $1.4 million.
Nancy McClure, with CBRE, represented the buyer and Gordon Wagner and Ben Craney, with NAI Horizon, represented the seller.
The 27,591-square-foot building is on three parcels totaling 1.54 acres and will house a nonprofit thrift shop with ancillary services and a restaurant.
It was originally built in 1961 for a furniture store, Holiday House, and later was occupied by SAS Fabrics.
“This property was the right location for the buyer and is slated to have many upgrades prior to the businesses opening,” McClure said.
Details on the nonprofit and the restaurant have not yet been made public.
SAS Fabrics, known for its wide selection of fabrics ranging from quilts to wedding gowns, closed its door in early 2020.
Other recent commercial transactions include:
Greenwater Investments bought the 135-unit Metro Broadway apartments, 6639 E. Broadway, from Zona Multifamily for $20.3 million. Hamid Panahi, Steve Gebing and Cliff David, with Institutional Property Advisors — a division of Marcus & Millichap — handled the sale.
Brighton Holdings bought 0.42 acres of land at Mercado at Canada Hills, near La Cañada Drive and Lambert Lane, from La Canada Land Holdings LLC for $525,000. Molly Mary Gilbert, with Picor, and Brandon Rodgers, with BRD Realty LLC, represented the buyer. Barry Kitay, with Whirlygig Properties LLC, represented the seller.
Relax the Back leased 5,975 square feet from River Equities LLC in the River Village Shopping Center, 5068 N. Oracle Road. Dave Hammack, with Picor, represented the landlord and Ben Craney, with NAI Horizon, represented the tenant.
Signal Power Group Operating LLC leased 3,830 square feet of industrial space at Oro Valley Commerce Center, 10861 N. Mavinee Drive, from SN Investment Properties LLC. Jesse Blum and Alex Demeroutis, with Picor, represented the landlord and Thomas Hunt, with Tango Commercial Real Estate, represented the tenant.
Industrial Chemical of Arizona leased 2,400 square feet of industrial space at Ruthrauff Commerce Center, 2460 W. Ruthrauff Road, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.
Bargain Barrio Inc. leased 1,200 square feet of industrial space at Midway Business Park, 4500 E. Speedway, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.
