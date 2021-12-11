Former Tucson police chief Chris Magnus describes achievements, challenges of his tenure

Before becoming a police officer in 1985, Magnus spent time working in related fields, first as a dispatcher and then as a paramedic. He says these experiences helped shape his views on policing as it pertains to issues like substance use disorder and mental health issues.

"You can't have public safety without public health. They're inextricably combined if you want to be effective," Magnus said. "I was a paramedic for 10 years even while I was doing policing, and experiences even within my own family and circle of friends have helped me appreciate that this is a field that has to constantly evolve. You have to be willing to experiment with new things. You have to reward and encourage people who are willing to reach out and do something that is really outside of the box."

When he first arrived, he said, officers who were trying to address problems in a nontraditional way almost felt like they had to hide. Now, the climate is one that rewards new ideas and community engagement, he said.

"There are a lot of things that I think put us well ahead of the curve and are very important when it comes to accountability, engagement and training, and they're things that lead to a healthier organizational culture," Magnus said.