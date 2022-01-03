 Skip to main content
Krispy Kreme is opening a second shop in Tucson
Krispy Kreme is opening a second shop in Tucson

Krispy Kreme is opening a new shop on Tucson's southwest side, across the street from the high-traffic Spectrum shopping center. 

Krispy Kreme is bringing its iconic glazed doughnuts to Tucson's southwest side. 

The Krispy Kreme doughnut shop will be the second in the Old Pueblo, at 1090 W. Irvington Road, across from the high-traffic Tucson Spectrum shopping center. 

The other Tucson location is in midtown, on Broadway near Craycroft Road. 

Information was not immediately available on how soon the new Krispy Kreme will open or how many people it will employ. 

Krispy Kreme operates in more than 30 countries. The chain is opening its second Tucson location. 

Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced the sale of the net-leased property for $2.5 million. Investment Specialists Mark Ruble and Chris Lind had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.

The property, located within The Landing shopping center, has a 20-year absolute triple-net ground lease with 10% rental increases every five years.

The location is easily accessible to nearly 206,000 residents and a strong daytime population of nearly 212,000 employees within a 5-mile radius, a news release said. The adjacent Spectrum shopping center is home to national retailers including Target, Home Depot, Harkins Theatres, JCPenney, PetSmart, Michaels, Old Navy and Best Buy. The Landing has secured tenants including In-N-Out Burger, Hobby Lobby, Planet Fitness, Eegee's, Chick-fil-A, First Watch and Oregano's, among others. 

Krispy Kreme is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It operates in more than 30 countries through its network of doughnut shops, partnerships with retailers, and a growing e-Commerce and delivery business.

