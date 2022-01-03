Krispy Kreme is opening a second shop in Tucson

Krispy Kreme is bringing its iconic glazed doughnuts to Tucson's southwest side.

The Krispy Kreme doughnut shop will be the second in the Old Pueblo, at 1090 W. Irvington Road, across from the high-traffic Tucson Spectrum shopping center.

The other Tucson location is in midtown, on Broadway near Craycroft Road.

Information was not immediately available on how soon the new Krispy Kreme will open or how many people it will employ.

Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced the sale of the net-leased property for $2.5 million. Investment Specialists Mark Ruble and Chris Lind had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.

The property, located within The Landing shopping center, has a 20-year absolute triple-net ground lease with 10% rental increases every five years.