Makeover of iconic Tucson monastery into apartments nearly complete

After being the subject of political fights over redevelopment plans — then serving a brief stint as a refuge for migrants — the Benedictine apartment complex is now home to hundreds of new residents.

The 292-unit complex at 800 N. Country Club Road is already 92% leased, even though final touches are still being done, said owner Ross Rulney.

"We expected it to take longer, but occupancy continues to be very strong in Tucson," he said.

There are 37 units that were built inside the historic building where the nuns had their sleeping quarters.

The other 255 units in one- and two-bedroom models and lofts are in the new construction around the monastery.

Monthly rents are between $1,500 and $2,300.

A resort pool area, dog wash station, game room and outdoor decks are among the amenities.

The mix of tenants include university faculty, retirees, graduate students and folks from the neighboring Miramonte and Sam Hughes neighborhoods who sold their homes in the hot market.

"It's all over the place," Rulney said of the residents.

The buildings have concrete walls, floors and ceilings.

Throughout the property there are tile murals of the time when the Sisters of Perpetual Adoration lived there.

They sold the property to Rulney in 2018 and joined their congregation in Missouri.

Plans for the beloved monastery underwent several versions until the current development was agreed upon.

In 2019, while it sat empty as developers awaited final approvals to move forward, Rulney offered it as a refuge for migrants from Central America who were being processed in Tucson.

It was used for that purpose for about 10 months and at the beginning of 2020, ground was broken for the apartments.

Two businesses have leased space on the property.

The gym, F45 Training, is in the retail strip along Country Club Road and will be joined this fall by Yellow Brick Coffee.

Rulney hopes to get a restaurant/bar in the old chapel and added mechanical systems and grease traps during the construction for that possible use.

Talk of turning the chapel into a Greek bath house was nothing more than a humorous image shown at the first neighborhood meeting in 2018.

