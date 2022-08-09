A Tucson-based coffee roaster founded by siblings is opening its flagship shop at the iconic Benedictine Monastery.

Yellow Brick Coffee has had a roasting facility and small coffeehouse at 3220 S. Dodge Blvd. since 2013 and supplies coffee to numerous local shops around Tucson and online.

Its new spot at the monastery, 800 N. Country Club Road, will be an upscale gathering place with hand- and batch-brewed coffees, espresso-based beverages and pastries made in-house.

The brother-and-sister team of Anna and David Perreira began their roasting journey in their parents' garage in 2012.

"We intentionally grew the wholesale and e-commerce business waiting for a space that felt right," Anna Perreira said. "Once the Benedictine renovation was presented to us, we knew this would be the right fit."

Yellow Brick Coffee will have an open design so customers can watch their drinks being prepared.

"They’ll be able to see how we pull and weigh a shot, steam milk, pour latte art, etc. and will be able to interact with the barista at the same time, almost like a chef’s table, or a bartender mixing your drink right in front of you,” David Perreira said.

The coffee shop is expected to open this fall.

Other local real estate transactions include:

Nexus Partners LLC bought 6.222 acres of land at the northeast corner of Valencia and Nexus roads to develop it as a mixed-use commercial center. Nancy McClure, with CBRE, represented the seller, Wood Real Estate Holdings Trust, in the $1.6 million sale.

DeLo 4th St LLC bought the 10-unit complex at 638-644 E. Fourth St., from Gecko University LLC for $1.6 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Joey Martinez, with Picor, handled the sale.

Pyramid Federal Credit Union sold its former branch at 7740 E. Speedway to WB7740 Holdings LLC for $800,000. Nancy McClure, with CBRE, represented the seller and Lynn Taylor, with Whirlygig Properties, represented the buyer.

Pump & Abrasion Technologies USA LLC leased 6,000 square feet of industrial space at 750 E. Ohio St. from Ohio Street Building No. 2 Ltd. LLLP. Robert Glaser, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Azhar A. Dabdoub and Marisol Ramirez leased 2,400 square feet of industrial space at 4595 S. Palo Verde Road from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.

J an H Auto Sales LLC leased 1,400 square feet of industrial space at 3240 S. Dodge Blvd. from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.