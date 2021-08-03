More housing and retail is planned for Tucson's south side

More housing, shopping and possibly a restaurant, are planned for Tucson’s south side as some retailers report having their best sales in the historically underserved area.

Larsen Baker sold 6.54 acres of vacant land at the northwest corner at Kino Parkway and Benson Highway to CID Opportunity Zone QOB LLC for nearly $1.3 million.

The owner intends to use the land to develop apartments.

Larsen Baker retained the southern 2.05 acres at the hard corner of the property to bring in retail.

Isaac Figueroa represented the seller, Kino Investment Associates LLC, an affiliate of Larsen Baker.

“Tucson, right now, is suffering from extreme housing shortage,” he said. “Any opportunity where the zoning is already there, is a good opportunity.”

As for bringing in more retail, Figueroa said shopping centers such as Spectrum and The Landing — at Irvington Road and Interstate 19 — and The Bridges — on Park Avenue and Interstate 10 — are examples of how much consumer need exists in that area.