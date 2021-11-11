Natural-gas bills will be going up in Tucson this winter

Natural-gas customers across Arizona can expect their bills to rise this winter as wholesale gas prices across the nation have more than doubled across the nation in the past year.

Southwest Gas Corp., which serves the metro Tucson and Phoenix areas and much of the rest of the state, said customers can expect their winter bills to top last winter’s but hasn’t estimated the bill impact.

UniSource Energy Services, which provides natural gas to more than 163,000 customers in much of Northern Arizona as well as Santa Cruz County, says it expects home gas bills to rise 4% to 11% this winter.

For residential customers with typical usage, that will result in a monthly bill increase ranging from about $2.50 to $8.50, though the actual impact will vary based on weather and individual usage, said UniSource, a sister company to Tucson Electric Power Co.

Both gas companies buy natural gas and pass those costs along to customers with state approval and without any markup, through variable charges on their bills.