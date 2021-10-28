New apartment complex on Tucson's south side aims to offer 'attainable' rents

All units will be pet friendly.

The apartments will all face inward toward the different pods, not out to the parking lot, Richards said.

Richard Kauffman, CEO of Holualoa, said he got involved with Greenlight because of its focus on middle-income housing.

"It's increasingly unaffordable and scarce," he said. "And there's not a lot of participants in this market."

The appeal of The Bridges, Kauffman said, was because of location near the interstate and many employers nearby such as Geico, JTED, Banner hospital, the VA hospital and juvenile and adult probation offices along Ajo Way.

Then there's the retail workers at The Bridges for Costco, Walmart and many restaurants and shops.

"The whole live, work, play motto has become a cliche but if you look at The Bridges, it's a reality," Kauffman said. "It's a great, self-contained place to live."

Greenlight bought the vacant land on the southeast corner of Park Avenue and 36th Street for $3.4 million and plans to spend $50 million on construction, which is expected to begin later this year.

The hope is to welcome residents in January 2023.