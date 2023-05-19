Tucson’s tallest building is now open for overnight stays.

The bottom floors of the One South Church building, which was formerly offices, have been converted into The Leo Kent hotel, scheduled to open Saturday, May 20, downtown.

Developed by Opwest Partners, the boutique hotel is part of Marriott’s Tribute Portfolio.

The hotel’s architect, Nelsen Partners, and interior designer, BBGM and Monogram Hospitality Interiors at BBGM, used southwest design and art of local animals and landscapes.

“A stay at this community-focused boutique property is more than just a place to lay your head,” said Tyler Kent, founder and managing principal of Opwest Partners. “Every detail speaks to the unique cultural heritage of this region, so whether you’re a first-time visitor or a longtime resident, this hotel is the perfect gateway to discovering the best of Tucson’s rich history, traditions and natural beauty.”

The hotel is named after Tyler Kent's grandfather and occupies nine floors of the 23-story tower with 145 rooms, a fitness center, meeting spaces and the St. Cruz restaurant with an elevated bar and lounge.

The restaurant will feature southwestern flavors from chef Devin Pinto, a Tucson native. It will also serve local beers, wines and liquor and be open to the public.

The Leo Kent will participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the travel program that allows members to earn and redeem points for their stay at the company’s brands.

Room rates start at $185 per night.

The upper floors of the One South Church building will continue to operate as offices.

Built in 1986 by Sundt Construction, One South Church was first known as the United Bank Tower, then Citibank Tower, Norwest Tower and UniSource Energy Tower until 2011, when it went back to being known by its address.