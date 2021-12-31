No relief in sight for Tucson home prices in 2022

"Therefore, in 2022, these ‘hidden gem’ markets have more room for growth.”

Tucson is very affordable compared to Phoenix, the forecast says.

In the first quarter of 2021, the median property value was $261,046 which is equivalent to three times the median family income, compared to the median property value in Phoenix of $364,186 which is 4.3 times the median family income.

Among the top 10 undervalued markets, Tucson had the third largest net domestic migration in 2020, at 10,778 — next to Dallas and San Antonio.

"As anyone involved in the housing markets in Tucson already knows, there are a myriad of questions as to what to expect in the months ahead, and the opinions and projections from observers vary from one extreme to another," analyst Daniel said. "Based upon the data that we track each day, relative to the metro Tucson marketplace, and our conversations with both long-term and a surge of recent new clients, we see little to suggest much of a change over the next year in the overall market velocity, and specifically in the new home metro Tucson marketplace."