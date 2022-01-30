Pima County considers more stringent conditions for facility that will emit hazardous gas

The department was previously set to approve BD’s air permit by the end of January but now says the timeline for issuance is delayed for, at most, another two months.

That’s largely because the EPA submitted a list of recommendations to amend the permit to ensure the company controls ethylene oxide emissions while minimizing exposure to the surrounding community.

“Even though we don't have to, by law, consult with (the EPA), we obviously want to make sure that we are addressing their concerns. We want to make sure we spend the time to review that and incorporate them as best as possible,” said Natalie Shepp, the outreach and education senior program manager for PDEQ. “But it has to be within our authority to do so. How can we make this the most stringent permit we possibly can under the rules that we're dealing with?”

The concerning nature of the chemical the facility will use has caused both Tucson and Pima County officials to discuss ways to regulate ethylene oxide locally. Discussions have shown there’s not much, if anything, local jurisdictions can do to minimize the facility’s impacts beyond the current federal rules.