Pizza parlor, known for 20-inch "mountain pepperoni" pie, coming to Tucson

A pizza chain known for serving up 200 curly, crunchy pepperonis on its signature pie is opening its first restaurant in Tucson.

Mountain Mike's Pizza has leased 2,650 square feet at 4362 N. Oracle Road, at Wetmore Road, from KRG Tucson Corner. The space was formerly occupied by the hamburger shop Five Guys, just south of Tucson Mall.

Dave Hammack and Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, represented the tenant.

The Pelican Co. is the Tucson-based franchisee.

Managing partner Phillip Dade said the company hopes to bring 35 shops to Arizona over the next few years.

One is already open in Mesa, a second is opening soon in Chandler. Tucson will be the third.

Dade said his company was interested in Mountain Mike's Pizza because the dough and sauce are made every day.

"The prep area is like a bakery from 9 to 11 a.m.," he said. "Some places bring in pre-cut pizza or frozen dough."

The pepperoni is not frozen which causes the edges to curl during baking.