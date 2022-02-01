 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pizza parlor, known for 20-inch "mountain pepperoni" pie, coming to Tucson
Tucson Real Estate

Pizza parlor, known for 20-inch "mountain pepperoni" pie, coming to Tucson

A pizza chain known for serving up 200 curly, crunchy pepperonis on its signature pie is opening its first restaurant in Tucson.

Mountain Mike's Pizza has leased 2,650 square feet at 4362 N. Oracle Road, at Wetmore Road, from KRG Tucson Corner. The space was formerly occupied by the hamburger shop Five Guys, just south of Tucson Mall.

Dave Hammack and Aaron LaPrise, with Picor, represented the tenant.

The Pelican Co. is the Tucson-based franchisee.

Managing partner Phillip Dade said the company hopes to bring 35 shops to Arizona over the next few years.

One is already open in Mesa, a second is opening soon in Chandler. Tucson will be the third.

Dade said his company was interested in Mountain Mike's Pizza because the dough and sauce are made every day.

"The prep area is like a bakery from 9 to 11 a.m.," he said. "Some places bring in pre-cut pizza or frozen dough."

The pepperoni is not frozen which causes the edges to curl during baking.

The signature pie, The Mountain, is a 20-inch pizza with 20 slices, 200 pieces of pepperoni and a pound of cheese for $30.

Mountain Mike's is expected to open in Tucson this summer.

Other recent commercial transactions include:

  • SBS Real Estate Holdings LLC bought the 36-unit Limberlost Studio Apartments at 15 E. Limberlost Drive from Cardea Altruistic Trust for $3 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.
  • Angeleno Homes LLC sold the 14-unit Silver Saddle apartment complex at 302 W. Flores St. to investors for $750,000. Joe Boyle, with Joseph Bernard Investment Real Estate, represented the buyer, 302 Flores LLC.
  • Margie Harish Patel bought the eight-unit Blacklidge Apartments at 260-266 W. Blacklidge Drive from Tyler Barrett, Rodney Rivera, and Shane Costello for $725,000. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.
  • Querobabi Tile Setters LLC leased 4,270 square feet of industrial space at Butterfield Business Park, 4595 S. Palo Verde Road, from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.
  • Ausenco Engineering USA South Inc. leased 3,302 square feet at 595 S. Meyer Ave. from Suarez Family LP. Molly Mary Gilbert and Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the landlord. Ian Stuart, with CBRE, represented the tenant. 
  • Melissa Miller Medical Massage LLC leased 2,033 square feet from Giaconda 205 Partners LLC at 231 W. Giaconda Way. Thomas J. Nieman, with Picor, represented the landlord and Bruce Suppes, with CBRE, represented the tenant.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder's Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com 

