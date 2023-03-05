Proposed code changes

Removing setback requirements between townhouse units:

This change would allow for the construction of single-family attached units, or townhomes, and remove current standards that require individual lots to be a minimum of 6 feet apart, which makes the process of building townhomes nearly impossible without a special approval process.

Reducing parking requirements for small multi-family residential units:

Multi-family housing units with up to three bedrooms are required to have at least two parking spots. Maneuver standards are also in place in many multi-family dwellings that require certain vehicle use dimensions and require more parking area.

The proposed change is to only require one parking space per unit for sites with two to five units. The revisions would also allow more flexible maneuverability standards such as being able to back out into streets or alleys, but only for multifamily uses that have at least four off-street parking spaces.

Standardizing building setbacks on major streets:

Currently, the height of a building is directly tied to the distance a building can be from the perimeter of a lot. The code change would standardize setback dimensions for the front of properties along major streets with the type of development — residential or nonresidential — becoming the determining factor for a setback instead of building height. The current consideration is to make the setback for non-residential areas 10 feet, and 20 feet for residential areas.

Allowing accessory structures, like carports, in front yards:

Currently, Tucson homeowners can only build front yard shade protection through structures attached to the main property. This code change would allow accessory shade structures or parking covers to stand on their own. PDSD says this would provide more flexible options for “climate-appropriate shade protection.” The accessory structures would be limited to an area of 400 square feet.

Removing the PDSD Director decision process for co-locating Wireless Communication Facilities:

Currently, placing wireless communication antennas on the same tower or structure requires the sign-off of the PDSD Director in addition to the standard zoning and building review processes. This change takes away the requirement the director has to give the ok for the change, but the additional review is still required.

According to PDSD, the department processes up to 50 requests for co-location a year, which extends the review timeframe and creates potential issues with meeting federal regulations that require applications for require wireless facilities to be processed within 90 days. Easing the process could also incentivize co-locating instead of creating new towers.

Allowing special administrative exceptions for well upgrades:

Currently, any upgrades to existing water well sites must go through an extensive process called the Zoning Examiner Special Exception Procedure, which involves a variety of reviews and notice of a public hearing for all property owners within 400 feet of the property.

The new proposal would replace the current procedure with a 100 feet notice process, which is less lengthy and only requires notice to property owners within 100 feet of the site proposed to change.

The change would not apply to private wells, which are regulated by the state. Loosening the regulations is intended to apply to municipal water well upgrades, including the frequent upgrades Tucson Water conducts on its equipment.

Zoning examiner process for major change of condition:

This proposal would change the way requests for major change of conditions are granted. A major change in condition occurs when an area has been rezoned for a different use, then a need for a different development of the area occurs, such as a developer needing to build more apartment units than originally proposed.

Currently, these changes go through Tucson’s mayor and council for approval after a public hearing, a process PDSD says can limit public engagement.

The department is recommending council members change the process to require major change of conditions to go through the Zoning Examiner Legislative Procedure, a lengthy process that requires more extensive review and public input. Mayor and Council directed PDSD to initiate these changes at its Dec. 6 meeting.

The Planning Commission voted to amend the proposal so that a major change would only go through the lengthier process if the PDSD director said it should. PDSD, however, is still recommending City Council adopt the original proposal so that all major changes go through the lengthier review process.