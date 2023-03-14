Citing its continued popularity on social media, investors plan to renovate and reopen the former Sweet Tomatoes at 6202 E. Broadway, near Wilmot Road.
ST Three LLC has leased the 7,024-square-foot building from JKJ Fairview LLC. Nancy McClure, with CBRE, represented the landlord and NAI Horizon’s Gordon Wagner and Ben Craney represented the tenant.
“We first started talking with the tenant last summer, and the operating manager spent time bringing in contractors to understand the scope of work,” McClure said. “He indicated the concept (Sweet Tomatoes) had, and continues to have, a strong following with patrons still active on Facebook and Instagram sites.”
Sweet Tomatoes restaurants closed during the pandemic. ST Three LLC purchased exclusive rights and all intellectual property associated with the brands and has retained former Sweet Tomatoes operators to reopen the Tucson location, which operated from 1996 to 2020.
People are also reading…
Sweet Tomatoes is expected to be open in a few months once renovations are completed.
The other location, on Wetmore Road and Stone Avenue, is owned by Tucson Mall, and no plans have been announced for that site.
Other local commercial transactions include:
- McSpillers Holdings LLC bought 2,389 square feet of office space at 1102 N. El Dorado Place from K & S Leasing LLC for $550,000. Thomas J. Nieman, with Picor, represented the seller.
- Strongbuilt Plumbing & Air leased 15,450 square feet of industrial space at Butterfield Technology Center, 4775 S. Butterfield Drive, from Butterfield Technology Center LLC and Foodtown Development Company LLC. Robert Glaser, with Picor, and Isaac Figueroa, with Larsen Baker, represented the landlord. David Wolf, with Wolf Realty Inc., represented the tenant.
- Learn and Play Preschool leased an 8,912-square-foot building at 151 W. Orange Grove Road from Foothills Business Ventures. Rob Tomlinson, with Picor, represented the landlord and Cory Lamb and Robert Lamb, with Long Realty Co., represented the tenant.
- Arizona Kidney Disease and Hypertension Centers leased 1,625 square feet of office space at Green Valley Medical Mall, 1055 N. La Cañada Drive, from NWI Green Valley MOB LP. Thomas J. Nieman, with Picor, represented the landlord and Fletcher Perry, with Kidder Mathews Inc., represented the tenant.
- Salad and Go is opening another location in the Speedway Pantano Square retail center. The restaurant chain leased a pad and will build a drive-thru at 7980 E. Speedway. The landlord, Larsen Baker, was represented by its broker Isaac Figueroa and Dave Hammack, with Picor representing the tenant.
Pi Day deals happening around Tucson on March 14
Sauce Pizza & Wine
Sauce Pizza & Wine is offering cheese pizzas for just $3.14. Just mention the promotion to get the deal.
The offer runs all day at all Sauce locations and is valid for dine-in, takeout and online ordering.
For more information, click here.
1912 Brewing — 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.
Join 1912 Brewing for a Pi Day celebration with a 1912 Pie Beer Release, and a pie pairing with Daniela’s Cooking.
For more information click here.
Kneaders Bakery & Cafe — 135 S. Wilmot Rd.
Kneaders is offering $15 Raspberry Cream Cheese pies all day on Tuesday, March 14.
You can preorder a pie online as well.
Pueblo Vida Brewing Company — 115 E. Broadway
Pueblo Vida is celebrating Pi Day with a limited supply of Caramel Apple Galettes from Rosebud Bakery. "First come, first serve on Tuesday, March 14th!," they posted on Facebook.
They will also be tapping a brand-new beer in their Sour Series, Strawberry Rhubarb Shortcut.
Find more information here.
Sydney's Sweet Shoppe - 8969 E. Tanque Verde Rd. #209
Sydney's Sweet Shoppe is celebrating Pi Day with $3.14 off all whole pies.
Sydney's is open from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. and also offers half pies, mini pies, and pie by the slice.
Find more information or pre-order a pie here.
Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen — 3455 E. Broadway
This Pi Day, Cheddar’s is offering homemade Chicken Pot Pie starting at $10.79— plus a salad on the side.
For more information, visit Cheddars.com.
Domino's
Domino's Pizza is offering the chance to win a $50 online gift card to Twitter users who respond to their Pi Day post with the hashtag #DominosPiDay.
It's not Pi Day without pizza. 🍕Reply with #DominosPiDay and I might just surprise you in your DMs with a $50 Domino's e-gift card!— Domino's Pizza (@dominos) March 14, 2023
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder's Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com