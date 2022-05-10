This iconic upside-down building in Tucson is for sale for $1.9M

A longstanding Tucson office building that doesn’t require directions beyond explaining that it’s an upside-down pyramid is for sale.

Vantage West Credit Union currently occupies about 3,800 square feet on the first floor of the 11,379-square-foot building at 1101 N. Wilmot Road.

The second floor is vacant and is being marketed by former tenant Picor commercial real estate.

Broker Richard Kleiner said an ideal tenant would be an office or medical user.

“It certainly has high visibility and high recognition,” he said of building that was designed by local architect Robert Swaim of Swaim and Associates in the late 1970s.

The asking price is $1.9 million.

Another inverted pyramid exists in Arizona — the Tempe Municipal Building.

“What prompted that design,” Kleiner said, “I don’t know.”

Other local real estate activities include:

Rhino Realty of Nevada LLC bought 99,858 square feet of industrial space at Eastside Research Commerce Center, 1800 S. Research Loop, from Java Property Investments LLC for $9.3 million. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the seller, and Grant Traub, with Colliers International AZ, represented the buyer.

BLW Holdings LLC bought a two-building, multi-tenant industrial property on 1.74 acres at the northwest corner of Runway Drive and Weymouth Street, near Prince Road and Interstate 10, for $1.8 million from the Howard S. Feldman Testamentary Trust, Harriet S. Feldman Revocable Living Trust, “Trust A” under the Forrester Family Trust. Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the buyer, and John G. Yarborough and David Carroll, with Romano Real Estate Corp., represented the seller.

QOF LLC sold the 20-unit Flores Apartments at 225-255 W. Flores St. to 225 W Flores LLC and Colonia Properties TIC I LLC and the three-unit Ventura Apartments at 244 W. Ventura St. to Colonia Investments LLC for $1.5 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.

Diego Dominguez and Gerardo Dominguez leased 15,355 square feet of retail space from CRE Strategic Investments LLC in Santa Cruz Plaza, 3662 S. 16th Ave. Ron Zimmerman and Andy Seleznov, with Picor, represented the landlord.

The Morris K. Udall and Stewart L. Udall Foundation leased 9,007 square feet of office space at The Trinity, 434 E. University Blvd., from Trinity Project Investors LLC. Molly Mary Gilbert and Richard Kleiner, with Picor, represented the landlord. Chris Tsighis, with Coldwell Banker Realty, represented the tenant.

