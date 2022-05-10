This iconic upside-down building in Tucson is for sale for $1.9M

A longstanding Tucson office building that doesn’t require directions beyond explaining that it’s an upside-down pyramid is for sale.
Vantage West Credit Union currently occupies about 3,800 square feet on the first floor of the 11,379-square-foot building at 1101 N. Wilmot Road.
The second floor is vacant and is being marketed by former tenant Picor commercial real estate.
Broker Richard Kleiner said an ideal tenant would be an office or medical user.
“It certainly has high visibility and high recognition,” he said of building that was designed by local architect Robert Swaim of Swaim and Associates in the late 1970s.
The asking price is $1.9 million.
Another inverted pyramid exists in Arizona — the Tempe Municipal Building.
“What prompted that design,” Kleiner said, “I don’t know.”
Other local real estate activities include:
Rhino Realty of Nevada LLC bought 99,858 square feet of industrial space at Eastside Research Commerce Center, 1800 S. Research Loop, from Java Property Investments LLC for $9.3 million. Ron Zimmerman, with Picor, represented the seller, and Grant Traub, with Colliers International AZ, represented the buyer.
BLW Holdings LLC bought a two-building, multi-tenant industrial property on 1.74 acres at the northwest corner of Runway Drive and Weymouth Street, near Prince Road and Interstate 10, for $1.8 million from the Howard S. Feldman Testamentary Trust, Harriet S. Feldman Revocable Living Trust, “Trust A” under the Forrester Family Trust. Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the buyer, and John G. Yarborough and David Carroll, with Romano Real Estate Corp., represented the seller.
QOF LLC sold the 20-unit Flores Apartments at 225-255 W. Flores St. to 225 W Flores LLC and Colonia Properties TIC I LLC and the three-unit Ventura Apartments at 244 W. Ventura St. to Colonia Investments LLC for $1.5 million. Allan Mendelsberg and Conrad Joey Martinez, with Picor, represented both parties.
Diego Dominguez and Gerardo Dominguez leased 15,355 square feet of retail space from CRE Strategic Investments LLC in Santa Cruz Plaza, 3662 S. 16th Ave. Ron Zimmerman and Andy Seleznov, with Picor, represented the landlord.
The Morris K. Udall and Stewart L. Udall Foundation leased 9,007 square feet of office space at The Trinity, 434 E. University Blvd., from Trinity Project Investors LLC. Molly Mary Gilbert and Richard Kleiner, with Picor, represented the landlord. Chris Tsighis, with Coldwell Banker Realty, represented the tenant.
Photos: 6 significant buildings in Tucson
Murphy-Wilmot Library
Murphy-Wilmot Library designed by Nicholas Sakellar
Jude Ignacio and Gerardine Vargas for Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation
Wllmot Branch Library
Wilmot Branch of the Tucson Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road, in September, 1965.
Art Grasberger / Tucson Citizen
Wllmot Branch Library
Wilmot Branch of the Tucson Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road, in September, 1965.
Art Grasberger / Tucson Citizen
Wllmot Branch Library
Wilmot Branch of the Tucson Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road, in September, 1965.
Art Grasberger / Tucson Citizen
Murphy-Wilmot Library
Library patrons read their materials by the window panels that let in a lot of natural light at the Murphy-Wilmot Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road, on February 27, 2020. The library was built in 1965 and designed by Nicholas Sakellar.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Wllmot Branch Library
Wilmot Branch of the Tucson Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road, in September, 1965.
Art Grasberger / Tucson Citizen
University of Arizona Poetry Center
The University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 East Helen Street, was built in 2007 and designed by Les Wallach, Line and Space. The 18,000-square-foot New Modernist building houses offices, a library, conference rooms and an auditorium for poetry readings. There is also a cottage for visiting poets and expansive sliding glass doors that lead to an outdoor garden. February 24, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona Poetry Center
The UA Poetry Center, 1508 E. Helen Street, on Sept. 27, 2007.
David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
University of Arizona Poetry Center
The University of Arizona Poetry Center, 1508 East Helen Street, was built in 2007 and designed by Les Wallach, Line and Space. February 24, 2020. The 18,000-square-foot New Modernist building houses offices, a library, conference rooms and an auditorium for poetry readings. There is also a cottage for visiting poets and expansive sliding glass doors that lead to an outdoor garden.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
UA Environment & Natural Resources 2 Bldg
UA Environment & Natural Resources 2 Bldg., 1064 E. Lowell St., was built in 2015 and designed by Jim Richard with GLHN Architects & Engineers. The nearly 151,000-square-foot building is a model in sustainability. The interior courtyard is shaped like a slot canyon, which provides for cool breezes and saves money on lighting, heating and cooling. March 02, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
UA Environment & Natural Resource 2 Building
The Undergraduate Auditorium in the University of Arizona's new Environment and Natural Resources 2 (ENR2) Building in Tucson, AZ. The room supplants Centennial Hall as a classroom space and is now the largest classroom auditorium on campus. Photo taken Thursday, September 10, 2015.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
UA Environment & Natural Resource 2 Building
The open-air "slot canyon" of the Environmental and Natural Resources 2 building.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Ft. Lowell Commissary
Ft. Lowell Commissary
Jude Ignacio and Gerardine Vargas for Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation
Ft. Lowell commissary
The commissary building, part of old Ft. Lowell, in 1979.
Arizona Daily Star
Ft. Lowell Commissary
Ft. Lowell Commissary
Jude Ignacio and Gerardine Vargas for Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation
El Presidio Park Fountain
El Presidio Park Fountain, constructed 1971. Artist Charles Clement with Architect: Michael A. Lugo Jr. for Blanton & Co
Jude Ignacio and Gerardine Vargas for Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation
El Presidio Park Fountain
The old city hall, left, stands on the edge of the new parking lot that runs underneath Presidio Park as construction was underway. The downtown area was changing as part of its march toward urban renewal on September 17, 1969. The photograph was taken from the the 11th floor of the new Pima County Administration Building.
Bill Hopkins / Tucson Citizen
Arizona Inn, 1979
The historic Arizona Inn, 2200 E. Elm, Tucson, photographed in 1979. It was built in 1930-31 by Isabella Greenway.
John Hemmer / Tucson Citizen
Arizona Inn, 1979
The historic Arizona Inn, 2200 E. Elm, Tucson, photographed in 1979. It was built in 1930-31 by Isabella Greenway.
John Hemmer / Tucson Citizen
Arizona Inn, 1957
The historic Arizona Inn, 2200 E. Elm, Tucson, photographed in 1957. It was built in 1930-31 by Isabella Greenway.
Bill Sears Photography
Arizona Inn, 1957
The historic Arizona Inn, 2200 E. Elm, Tucson, photographed in 1957. It was built in 1930-31 by Isabella Greenway.
Bill Sears Photography
Arizona Inn, 1957
The historic Arizona Inn, 2200 E. Elm, Tucson, photographed in 1957. It was built in 1930-31 by Isabella Greenway.
Bill Sears Photography
Arizona Inn
The historic Arizona Inn is closed until at least May 1.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona Inn
The Arizona Inn, 2200 E. Elm Street, was built in 1930 and designed by Merritt H. Starkweather. It has a pueblo revival and a colonial revival design. The library off the lobby on February 27, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Arizona Inn
The Arizona Inn, 2200 E. Elm Street, was built in 1930 and designed by Merritt H. Starkweather. It has a pueblo revival and a colonial revival design. The dining room off the lobby is pictured here on Feb. 27, 2020.
Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star
Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder’s Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico,
grico@tucson.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!