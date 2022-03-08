Tim Steller's column: Tucson should open sanctioned homeless camps

"If we have an ordinance in place that makes it illegal to sleep outside, that’s probably a violation of federal law," said council member Steve Kozachik, a booster of the sanctioned-camp idea. "I wouldn’t support the idea that we’re going to try to track down anyone in an encampment and throw them in jail."

Most of all, it's the incentives we need to work on. Tucsonans aren't going to embrace a highly punitive approach to people living outside.

That's especially true as rents soar, making housing more precarious for an even greater proportion of our neighbors. So we need to make people want to go to a city-sanctioned camp site or village.

I walked along one of the big remaining camp zones Tuesday morning. It's bounded by West Congress and West St. Mary's Road, between the Santa Cruz River and Interstate 10. I counted 26 tents in that stretch, meaning at least that many people sleep there.

Michelle LaLone and William Greenaway III, who are friends and neighbors in that stretch, told me they have been living in that broader area for more than two years, switching spots when city officials tell them this or that place is off limits.