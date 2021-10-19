Tim Steller's opinion: 'Crisis' talk aside, Magnus looks headed out the door

When Young continued to demand a yes or no response, Magnus said, “I appreciate your question and am doing my best to acknowledge the situation is very serious, regardless of what we call it.”

If it were me, I’d just have said that there are crises in certain times and places along the border, as in Del Rio, Texas, for much of this year. Magnus himself noted during the hearing that the border is not “homogenous.” But he stayed away from the word, crisis, that implies blame for the president who nominated him.

Young was also incredulous that Magnus apparently was not familiar with Title 8 Section 1325 of the federal code. That’s the law that makes it illegal to cross the border between ports of entry — Magnus said he would familiarize himself with all the relevant law if he becomes CBP commissioner.

But much of the questioning was friendly, even from some GOP members. Sen. Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, referenced a congenial conversation with Magnus about the need for reforming the asylum system, and Magnus carefully reiterated his agreement.

Magnus also nodded in solemn concern about the many worries over international trade expressed by both Democrats and Republicans. Softwood lumber, auto parts.