Tim Steller's opinion: Failure of Vail recall shows weak support for school-board confrontations

“We’re not in the business of stifling the politics of the moment. They have the right to express what they want to express, but they have to do it in a manner conducive to safety.”

Carrie Liebich, who formally started the Vail recall campaign, declined to talk to me, saying she doesn’t speak with reporters. However, I’ve been able to speak with three school board members and others connected to the recall and review related videos and statements.

I also requested comments from area residents on a Facebook forum for people in Vail and Rita Ranch, asking why the recall failed. The most common comments were along the lines of this response: “There was no reason to recall them.”

People also complained that recall supporters tried to gather signatures the first day of school and at after-school pick up, and that they were simply too far out in their arguments.

“I read their claims against the two they wanted to recall and felt their claims were full of emotion and no real evidence,” a resident said.

There were also practical impediments: 4,364 is simply a large number of signatures to gather, and respondents on the Facebook page also noted they hadn’t heard of the recall effort.