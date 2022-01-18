Tim Steller's opinion: Sinema misdiagnoses election problem, needs to push for solution

But more crucial: Sinema's position in support of the 60-vote filibuster is not creating any compromise on these or other bills. The filibuster is not creating the compromise that Sinema keeps saying it will.

The current filibuster allows any member to use an email to tell the Senate they are blocking a bill, and forces the majority to prove they have the 60 votes to pass it.

Sinema has said she's willing to entertain reforms to the filibuster, but she should go beyond openness to reform and push for specific reforms herself. The principle should be that it ought to take effort to block the majority's will.

Among the possible reforms:

• Return to a speaking filibuster, which requires those blocking a bill to speak on the floor, as in the old days, instead of just typing an email.

• Require those who want to invoke a filibuster to get 41 votes, instead of requiring those who want to pass a bill to get 60. This puts the onus on those standing in the way of the majority.