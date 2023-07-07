A historic home turned bed and breakfast nestled in the center of Tucson is preparing to reopen.

The Sam Hughes Inn Bed and Breakfast, 2020 E. Seventh St., is getting final touches before accepting reservations at the end of July.

The inn has five rooms for rent; four are in the main house and one in the guest house, said Terry Beneventine, who manages both the Sam Hughes Inn and the Adobe Rose Inn, 940 N. Olsen Ave., also in the Sam Hughes neighborhood.

She said the Sam Hughes Inn closed in 2020 due to the pandemic, and the owners were ready to sell the property.

“It’s taken all this time to renovate,” she said.

Tom Hickey runs the property and is the breakfast chef.

“It’s an equal part of our business,” he said. “It’s called a bed and breakfast for a reason.”

Examples of his three-course breakfast menu includes sourdough waffles with fresh fruit, tamales, blueberry pancake casserole and fruit muffins.

“We source everything locally, as much as possible,” Hickey said. “After all, we do live in this great city of gastronomy.”

In late 2015, Tucson was named the first UNESCO City of Gastronomy.

The inn has a large yard with mature trees and extensive landscaping, rose garden and gazebo that can be rented separately for an event.

“The yard evolved into a second business,” Hickey said. “It’s a business within a business.”

With a capacity for up to 30 people, the inn already has a couple of weddings booked for the fall.

Past guests have come from around the world, and the managers work with 26 departments at the University of Arizona for guest referrals from conference speakers or visiting professors.

The adobe home was built in the 1930s, and rates run from $239 to $299 a night, which includes breakfast, Wi-Fi and parking.

Beneventine and Hickey are hosting a grand re-opening event later this month.

The website, samhughesinnaz.com, will be up and running later this month when the inn is ready to accept reservations.